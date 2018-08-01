Hockey Women's World Cup: Ireland face India rematch in quarter-final

Captain Katie Mullan helped Ireland defeat India in last Thursday's pool match in London

2018 Hockey Women's World Cup Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London Dates: 21 July-5 August Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Ireland's women will meet India for the second time in seven days at the World Cup in London on Thursday.

India set up the quarter-final with Ireland by beating Italy 3-0 on Tuesday with Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal and Vandana Katariya on target.

The Irish secured top spot in their first-round pool by beating the Indians 1-0 last Thursday.

With their quarter-finals spot already booked, Ireland were defeated by hosts England 1-0 on Sunday.

The Irish have insisted morale remains high despite that loss as they look forward to the country's first ever Women's World Cup quarter-final.

Ireland's contest with India has been moved forward to 18:00 BST for TV scheduling reasons with England facing the Netherlands in the later match.

England set up their quarter-final against the Dutch beating South Korea 2-0 in the other play-off game on Tuesday.