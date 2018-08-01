Ireland hope to continue their 'whirlwind journey' at the Women's Hockey World Cup when they face India in their quarter-final on Thursday at 18:00 BST.

India set up the quarter-final with Ireland by beating Italy 3-0 on Tuesday with Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal and Vandana Katariya on target.

The Irish secured top spot in their first-round pool by beating the Indians 1-0 last Thursday.