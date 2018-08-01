BBC Sport - Women's Hockey World Cup: Ireland hope to continue 'whirlwind' journey'

Ireland hope to continue 'whirlwind journey'

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland hope to continue their 'whirlwind journey' at the Women's Hockey World Cup when they face India in their quarter-final on Thursday at 18:00 BST.

India set up the quarter-final with Ireland by beating Italy 3-0 on Tuesday with Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal and Vandana Katariya on target.

The Irish secured top spot in their first-round pool by beating the Indians 1-0 last Thursday.

Top videos

Video

Ireland hope to continue 'whirlwind journey'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Mourinho praises 'phenomenal' players during pre-season

Video

What do Forest Green Rovers have in common with the World Cup winners?

Video

Peaty 'obsessed with being the best'

Video

Back on the bike for 'busy' Storey

Video

Rowan Cheshire's no-gym core workout

Top Stories