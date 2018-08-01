Ireland women's hockey coach Graham Shaw says his side must "make sure they have no regrets and enjoy every single moment" as they prepare to face India in their World Cup quarter-final in London on Thursday.

Ireland are meeting India for the second time in seven days, having defeated the same higher ranked opposition 1-0 last week to secure top spot in their first-round pool.

India set up the quarter-final with Ireland by beating Italy 3-0 on Tuesday with Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal and Vandana Katariya on target.