We didn't think we'd get here - Ireland's shootout hero McFerran
Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran says it is "a great feeling" to reach the semi-finals of the Hockey World Cup after beating India in a shootout.
McFerran saved India's first three shuffles before Chloe Watkins scored the decisive goal to send Ireland through 3-1.
The semi-final will take place on Saturday when Ireland will face fellow surprise package Spain.