BBC Sport - Hockey World Cup: I didn't volunteer for it - Ireland's penalty hero Chloe Watkins
I didn't volunteer for it - Ireland's penalty hero Chloe Watkins
- From the section Hockey
Chloe Watkins says it was not her choice to take the decisive penalty that sent Ireland through to the Hockey World Cup semi-finals.
After a goalless draw, Ireland beat India 3-1 on penalty shuffles after goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran saved three of India's attempts before Watkins held her nerve to score.
"I didn't volunteer! I just got left with the last slot," said Watkins after her shootout heroics.