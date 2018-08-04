Tournament minnows Ireland are through to the World Cup final after a sudden-death shootout win over Spain.

Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran was once again the Green Army hero with three vital saves, before Gillian Pinder scored the final effort for a 3-2 win.

The tie finished 1-1 in normal time after Anna O'Flanagan's early goal was cancelled out by Alicia Magaz for the Red Sticks.