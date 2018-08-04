BBC Sport - Women's Hockey World Cup: Pinder winner sparks wild celebrations as Ireland reach final

Pinder winner sparks wild Ireland celebrations

  • From the section Hockey

Tournament minnows Ireland are through to the World Cup final after a sudden-death shootout win over Spain.

Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran was once again the Green Army hero with three vital saves, before Gillian Pinder scored the final effort for a 3-2 win.

The tie finished 1-1 in normal time after Anna O'Flanagan's early goal was cancelled out by Alicia Magaz for the Red Sticks.

Top videos

Video

Pinder winner sparks wild Ireland celebrations

  • From the section Hockey
Video

PSG manager Tuchel sings 'Happy' after win over Monaco

Video

Bagpipes, kilts & deep-fried Mars bars: Tom Daley discovers Glasgow

  • From the section Diving
Video

Highlights: Leeds Rhinos win dramatic Women's Challenge Cup

Video

Watch: It's all too much for the Sportscene pundits

Top Stories