Women's Hockey World Cup: Pinder winner sparks wild celebrations as Ireland reach final
Tournament minnows Ireland are through to the World Cup final after a sudden-death shootout win over Spain.
Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran was once again the Green Army hero with three vital saves, before Gillian Pinder scored the final effort for a 3-2 win.
The tie finished 1-1 in normal time after Anna O'Flanagan's early goal was cancelled out by Alicia Magaz for the Red Sticks.