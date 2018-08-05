Graham Shaw says he thought he would be having a relaxing weekend watching the hockey with his wife rather than coaching Ireland in the World Cup final in London.

The Irish head coach has helped the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament to reach today's gold medal match against the Netherlands.

Ireland will start the final as underdogs against a Dutch side looking to defend their title and win the World Cup for a record eighth time.

Follow live coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online