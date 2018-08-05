BBC Sport - Women's Hockey World Cup: The minnows who shocked the world - Ireland's road to the final
The minnows who shocked the World Cup - Ireland's road to the final
Relive Ireland's journey to the World Cup final, which has led to one of the biggest moments in Irish sporting history.
Ireland, who were the second-lowest ranked team going into the tournament, have stunned the hockey world on the sport's biggest stage.
One more challenge awaits for Graham Shaw's side, with the Netherlands the heavy favourites heading into the final.
Follow live coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online