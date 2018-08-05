BBC Sport - Ireland captain Katie Mullan 'can't be disappointed' despite final defeat by Dutch
- From the section Hockey
Ireland captain Katie Mullan says playing in the World Cup final in London was the "best feeling ever" despite her team's 6-0 hammering by the Netherlands in Sunday's decider.
"The atmosphere was incredible. It felt like a home World Cup final for us," said an emotional Mullan.
"I will remember this day. I've done it with some of my best friends and that speaks volumes."