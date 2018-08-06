Women's Hockey World Cup: Philip Matthews calls for more funding

Phillip Matthews earned one cap for the British and Irish Lions in 1989 in a rare 'home' match for the Lions against France in Paris

Former Irish rugby captain Phillip Matthews says the women's hockey team's superb World Cup run must be used to generate more funding into the sport.

Matthews' daughter, Hannah, was part of the Irish team which reached Sunday's final losing 6-0 to the Netherlands.

Ireland were the second lowest ranked team in the tournament yet triumphed despite not being paid to play.

"It's only from things like this that you can kick on and exert political pressure," Matthews said.

Matthews, who was capped 38 times for Ireland and captained the country at the 1991 World Cup, has called on funding bodies in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to increase funding into hockey in the wake of the team's fairytale tournament.

"We have got to attract a bit more funding and get more women into playing sport and get more funding into hockey because they've shown with a bit of commitment and passion what you can do.

"It has really stirred emotion back home and the whole journey's been incredible."

Matthews' daughter, Hannah, said her father has been "an inspiration to me all my life".

"He doesn't try to tell me what to do on the hockey pitch but in terms of how to handle playing sport at an elite level, he's been a massive help to me," she stated.