BBC Sport - We're living on cloud nine - Shirley McCay
We're living on cloud nine - McCay
- From the section Hockey
Shirley McCay says that Ireland's World Cup silver medal winning team are elated following their remarkable journey to the final in London.
The 30-year-old midfielder scored in Ireland's opening win against the USA and has revealed that she may shelve her plans to retire following the World Cup success.
Ireland's performance at the tournament saw them leapt from 16th to eighth place in the world rankings.