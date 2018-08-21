Hockey: Ireland World Cup run ‘inspirational’ for Wales

Wales beat Ghana at the Commonwealth Games to finish ninth on the Gold Coast, Australia

Wales vice captain Beth Bingham says the team have taken inspiration from Ireland's remarkable run to the hockey World Cup final.

The 23-year-old is in Wales' 18-strong squad for the Open Series, which starts in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday.

Bingham says they were closely watching Ireland reach the World Cup final in London earlier this month with a team largely made up of amateur players.

"The way they did it was incredible," said Bingham.

"They were relentless, defending with their lives and quite tenacious - similar to how we are.

"They caught teams off guard, which was really nice to see and it shows the smaller-ranked nations with not as much funding can go and cause an upset."

Wales face Turkey in their opener on Tuesday, 21 August and go on to play Ukraine, Czech Republic and hosts Lithuania in the round-robin Open Series event that ends on Sunday, 26 August.

The top three sides will go through to next year's Series Finals.

And there's a fresh feel to the Welsh squad as only nine of the 18 players at April's Commonwealth Games remain.

"People aren't here for different reasons and we've just been concentrating on the squad we have now and this tournament," continued Bingham.

"We've got a fantastic youth system within the Hockey Wales set-up so we've been able to bring in younger players to the team.

"We've really gelled well as a team, everyone's pulling their weight in training and I'm really excited to get started."

Wales' first game is against Turkey at 15:00 BST on Tuesday.

Wales squad:

Leah Wilkinson (C), Beth Bingham (VC), Emma Brierley (GK), Amy Burton, Hannah Cozens, Cari Davies, Lauren Dunn, Izzie Howell, Xenna Hughes, Caro Hulme, Ella Jackson (GK), Danni Jordan, Eloise Laity, Phoebe Richards, Jess Roe, Emily Rowlands, Sarah-Jayne Thorburn, Joanne Westwood