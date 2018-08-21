Hockey Open Series: Wales 1-0 Turkey

Leah Wilkinson won her 150th cap for Wales during the game

Wales Women began their Hockey Open Series campaign with a narrow win over Turkey in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amy Burton turned in the crucial goal from close range in the 43rd minute at the Zemyna Gynasium Hockey Stadium.

Although Wales have taken a squad featuring only nine of the 18 players selected for April's Commonwealth Games, captain Leah Wilkinson made her 150th appearance for her country.

Wales next face Ukraine on Wednesday in the round-robin tournament.

Czech Republic and hosts Lithuania are the other teams in the event, which ends on Sunday, 26 August.

Wales squad:

Leah Wilkinson (C), Beth Bingham (VC), Emma Brierley (GK), Amy Burton, Hannah Cozens, Cari Davies, Lauren Dunn, Izzie Howell, Xenna Hughes, Caro Hulme, Ella Jackson (GK), Danni Jordan, Eloise Laity, Phoebe Richards, Jess Roe, Emily Rowlands, Sarah-Jayne Thorburn, Joanne Westwood.