Great Britain 2-1 Belgium: Sam Ward scores 50th international goal in comeback win

Great Britain's men beat West Germany 3-1 in the 1988 Olympic final to win their first gold since 1920

Sam Ward scored twice - including his 50th international goal - to give Great Britain a 2-1 win over Belgium in Danny Kerry's first game as head coach.

The match at London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre celebrated the 30th anniversary of GB's Olympic gold at the Seoul 1988 Games.

Three players made their international debuts for GB as the hosts came from behind to win.

"The result was exceptional given the number of new players," said Kerry.

"We had three new caps but also a number of other young players against what I think is one of the leading teams in the world.

"We had to defend for long periods but, as a coach, you can't ask for more than sheer application and sticking together. I'm really delighted."

Belgium had taken the lead in the first quarter through Florent van Aubel.

But Ward's second-half double ensured an important victory for GB ahead of the World Cup in India, which starts next month.

Twelve of the 16 players who beat Germany to win Olympic gold in South Korea were at the game, as was former BBC broadcaster Barry Davies, who famously commentated on the final, immortalising the line "Where were the Germans? But frankly, who cares?"

Kerry, who led Team GB's women to hockey gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, was appointed as the men's head coach in August.