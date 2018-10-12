Hockey: Record-breaker David Kettle retires from Wales men's team

David Kettle has played for leading clubs in England, Malaysia and Australia

David Kettle has retired from international hockey after winning a record 106 caps as Wales goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old says he "lost a bit of the edge" needed at international level after his "relentless" battle with depression in 2017.

In May, 2018 he revealed just how tough his depression had been.

The 30-year-old has told BBC Sport Wales that mentally he feels "absolutely fine" now - but accepts there could have been a lasting impact.

"I think in all honestly it has had an effect," he said.

"Returning last year after that I don't think I was the same player or person as a result.

"When you play for so long, after a while it starts to take it its toll and I probably lost a bit of the edge that you need to compete at that level - probably mentally more than anything.

"I am sad it happened and I'm sad it might have played a part [in my retirement].

"But I think it's important to focus on the positives. I've had an incredible career."

Kettle made his Wales debut in 2009, has been to two Commonwealth Games and spent four years as co-captain.

In 2017 he helped Wales secure promotion to European hockey's A Division for the first time in more than two decades.

Kettle, who works in the private banking sector in London, says he will take a complete break from the sport, but has not ruled out returning in some capacity in the future.

He says he does not want his depression to "define" him but will happily help any sportsperson going through something similar.