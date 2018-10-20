Irish Hockey League: Annadale edge Cookstown in Ulster derby

Peter Caruth struck late for Annadale in their narrow win over Cookstown on Saturday

Annadale defeated Cookstown 4-3 in another explosive Ulster derby in the Men's Irish Hockey League.

Just two weeks after Lisnagarvey edged Banbridge 5-4, the other two Ulster sides put on another fine show with Annadale finding a later winner.

Lisnagarvey moved back into the top four with a 3-2 win at Dublin YMCA.

In the Women's IHL Pegasus maintained their 100% start to the season as they came from behind to defeat Railway Union 3-1.

It was a tremendous end-to-end game as Annadale and Cookstown battled it out with the visitors taking the lead on three occasions with well worked goals.

Timothy Sloan's deflection from a penalty corner opened the scoring and Ryan Millar and Michael Kerr finished off excellent build-up work.

However, every time they went in front, Annadale pegged them back with Peter Caruth scoring from a penalty corner before turning provider for David Tremlett and Ryan Burgess struck home the equaliser from another penalty corner.

Caruth clinches victory

It was player-coach Caruth who secured a vital win for the home side when he was the right man on the spot to slot home the winning goal with five minutes remaining.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Moore preserved the victory with a last-minute save from a Cookstown corner, the final stop of a number of big saves he made throughout the game.

With leaders Banbridge not playing until Sunday it gave Three Rock Rovers the opportunity to join them at the top of the table but they lost 1-0 to Glenanne, who moved above them and into second place, a point off the lead.

After losing heavily to Three Rock in their last game, Lisnagarvey moved into the top four with a 3-2 win at Dublin YMCA. Daniel Nelson scored twice with Troy Chambers grabbing the other for the Ulster side.

Elsewhere, Pembroke beat Cork C of I 3-2 thanks to a hat-trick from Keith O'Hare.

In the women's IHL Shirley McCay equalised for Pegasus from a penalty corner with Kate Gourley and Michelle Harvey scoring the other goals as the Belfast side made it four wins out of four.

Loreto remain second, three points behind, after a comfortable 5-0 victory over an Ards side who even at this stage of the season are struggling, with only a point from four games and without scoring a goal.

Even without injured international Zoe Wilson, Belfast Harlequins moved up to fourth place with a 2-0 home win over Muckross with Gemma Frazer and captain Rachel Johnston on the scoresheet.

In the other games there were away wins for Pembroke and UCD over Cork Harlequins and Old Alex respectively.

Results - Saturday 20 October

Women's Irish Hockey League

Belfast Harlequins 2-0 Muckross

Cork Harlequins 1-2 Pembroke

Loreto 5-0 Ards

Railway Union 1-3 Pegasus

Old Alex 0-1 UCD

Men's Irish Hockey League

Annadale 4-3 Cookstown

Dublin YMCA 2-3 Lisnagarvey

Pembroke 3-2 Cork C of I

Three Rock Rovers 0-1 Glenanne