European Hockey to launch women's Euro Hockey League

A number of England players could move abroad to play in the new Euro Hockey League

European Hockey has announced a women's league will launch in 2020, matching the existing men's competition.

The men's Euro Hockey League (EHL) involves the top 24 teams from across the continent and has been running since 2007.

The new league is likely to lead to English players moving to clubs abroad.

"It's taken 12 years to catch up with the men and finally we can show we're #equallyamazing," former England captain Kate Richardson-Walsh tweeted.

"Alas, I'm too old to play but I will definitely be supporting the best of European hockey."

The EHL is hockey's equivalent of football's Champions League and features most of the world's best players.

It consists of five rounds, including a group stage and then various knock-out stages, with Dutch side HC Bloemendaal the reigning champions.