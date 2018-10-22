Alex Danson to miss Champions Trophy with concussion

Alex Danson was a key figure as Great Britain claimed gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro

Great Britain women's captain Alex Danson will miss the Champions Trophy in November after suffering concussion on holiday.

England Hockey confirmed the 33-year-old forward will sit out the tournament in Changzhou, China, which Britain qualified for as Olympic champions.

Danson suffered the injury when she banged her head on a concrete chair.

"Concussion is something we take extremely seriously," England Hockey said.

"On her return to the UK Danson exhibited some symptoms of concussion and therefore England Hockey implemented its concussion protocols.

"Alex will be given the right amount of time and medical support before returning to play."

Britain will play hosts China, defending Champions Trophy champions Argentina, World Cup winners Netherlands and invitational sides Australia and Japan between 17 and 25 November.