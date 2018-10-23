Eight Ulster players named in Ireland World Cup squad for India

Forward Eugene Magee has been named in the Ireland squad

Eight Ulster players have been named in the Ireland squad for the forthcoming Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.

Defenders Jonathan Bell, Paul Gleghorne and Matthew Bell are joined in the 20-man group by midfielders Michael Robson, Sean Murray and Chris Cargo.

Forwards Matthew Nelson and Eugene Magee are also included.

The 16-team World Cup runs from 28 November to 16 December, with Ireland joined by world number one ranked Australia, England and China in Pool B.

Two of the 20 players will be named as replacements before the tournament but will travel to India along with the rest of the squad.

Alexander Cox has assumed the role of head coach in succession to Craig Fulton.

Ireland will face Australia in their opening game at the Kalinga Stadium on 30 November, followed by matches with 17th-ranked China (4 December) and England, ranked seventh (7 December).

The winners of each pool progress straight through to the quarterfinal and the bottom placed team goes home.

The second placed team in Pool B will play off against the third placed team in Pool A, and the third placed team in Pool B will play against the second placed team in Pool A.

Ireland are currently rated 10th in the world and will take part in a 4 Nations tournament in Valencia along with England, Spain and the Netherlands as preparation for the World Cup.

Ireland squad: Goalkeepers: David Harte (Kampong), David Fitzgerald (Monkstown).

Defenders: Jonathan Bell (Lisnagarvey), Paul Gleghorne (HTC Crefeld), Luke Madeley (Three Rock Rovers), Conor Harte (Racing Club), Stuart Loughrey (Reading), Matthew Bell (HTC Crefeld), Lee Cole (Oree).

Midfielders: Shane O'Donoghue (KHC Dragons), Kirk Shimmins (HC Rotterdam), Sean Murray (HC Rotterdam), Chris Cargo (H&W), Daragh Walsh (Three Rock Rovers).

Forwards: Matthew Nelson (Lisnagarvey), Mitch Darling (Three Rock Rovers), Eugene Magee (Banbridge), Alan Sothern (Gantoise Gent), Jeremy Duncan (Heracles).