Four Nations: Ireland lose to Spain as England beaten by Netherlands in Valencia

Eugene Magee went close for Ireland in Tuesday's game against Spain

Ireland and England both suffered defeat in their second Four Nations matches in Valencia.

Ireland lost 1-0 to hosts Spain while England were beaten 2-1 by the Netherlands.

The Irish started the tournament with a 2-1 win over England on Monday but failed to find the net against Spain.

Eugene Magee went close with an early chance for Ireland while Spain won it with a penalty stroke from Xavi Lleonart.

Ireland are back in action on Thursday against the Netherlands, when England will face Spain.

A goal from Jeroen Hertzberger six minutes from time handed the Netherlands victory.

Thierry Brinkman had given the Dutch the lead in the first half but Barry Middleton equalised in the final quarter before Hertzberger's late winner.