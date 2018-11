Harry Gibson (far right) won his 50th cap for England in the game against Spain

England ended their Four Nations campaign with a 3-0 semi-final loss to unbeaten Spain.

An Enrique Gonzalez double and a goal from Pau Quemada subjected England to a fourth loss of the tournament in Valencia.

England play either Ireland or the Netherlands on Sunday in the fourth place play-off.

They finished bottom of the pool in the round-robin stage, following losses to the Spaniards, Netherlands and Ireland.