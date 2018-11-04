Four Nations: Ireland earn 4-3 shootout win over England to finish third

Eugene Magee scored during the game and in the shootout for Ireland

Ireland finished third in the Four Nations with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over England in Valencia.

Irish goalkeeper David Fitzgerald made two saves in the shootout as Eugene Magee, Alan Sothern, Shane O'Donoghue and Daragh Walsh scored from the spot.

The match finished 2-2 with England twice taking the lead through Zachary Wallace and Luke Taylor, with Magee and Sean Murray hitting the equalisers.

Alexander Cox's side had lost 5-2 to the Netherlands on Saturday.

With little to separate the sides in the first half, the best chance fell to England's James Gall, who took advantage of Conor Harte slipping but his shot was forced wide.

The game came to life with two goals inside the first six minutes of the second half, with Wallace notching at the back post from a Barry Middleton cross.

But Ireland were soon back on level terms when Magee's shot deflected in after a superb pass from Michael Robson.

England took the lead against the run of play in the 49th minute from a penalty corner drag by Luke Taylor, though there was a question mark over whether the ball had left the circle on the push out.

Murray equalised again for Ireland in the 56th minute with a close-range shot following a great run and pass by Shane O'Donoghue.

A last-gasp penalty corner drag from O'Donoghue was well saved from George Pinner to keep the score at 2-2 and send the game into a shootout.

Martin, Zachary Wallace and Adam Dixon were on target for England while Magee, Sothern, O'Donoghue converted for Ireland, but it was Daragh Walsh who netted the winning penalty.