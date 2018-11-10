Irish Hockey League: Glenanne beat Annadale to go top of men's table

Shannon Boucher (left) scored two of Glenanne's goals in their win over Annadale

Glenanne have overtaken Banbridge at the top of the Irish Men's Hockey League table on goal difference after defeating Annadale 3-1 in Dublin.

Cookstown remain in relegation trouble following a 3-2 home defeat to Pembroke Wanderers in the only other men's game.

Loreto stay top of the women's standings after coming from behind to beat Old Alex 2-1 in Dublin.

Pegasus trail Loreto only on goal difference after an impressive 4-2 away win over Cork Harlequins.

UCD have moved into the play-off positions after beating Pembroke 3-1 while Muckross are bottom after losing 2-0 at home to Railway Union.

In the game in Tallaght, Shannon Boucher gave Glenanne an early lead before Ryan Burgess levelled for Annadale from a penalty corner before half-time.

Second-half goals from Nico Jacobi and Boucher sealed Glenanne the win which leaves Annadale four places off the bottom.

Cookstown led Pembroke 2-0 after goals from Michael Kerr and Greg Allen at Steelweld Park but the Leinster side scored three times without reply to win.

Cookstown remain three points ahead of bottom club Dublin YMCA but have played a game more.

In the women's game in Cork, Taite Doherty scored twice in the opening quarter to put Pegasus 2-0 up before Cliodhna Sargent pulled a goal back from the penalty spot before half-time.

Shirley McCay made it 3-1 shortly after the restart from another penalty stroke and while Harlequins responded again through Emily O'Leary, a late Alex Speers goal after an exchange of passes with Michelle Harvey sealed Pegasus' win.