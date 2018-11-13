Hockey World Cup: Barry Middleton to play at fourth World Cup for England

Middleton made his England debut in 2003

Barry Middleton will compete in his fourth World Cup after being named in the England squad for the 2018 event in India, which starts later this month.

Middleton, 34, has 425 combined caps for Great Britain and England, and could close in on all-time record of 453 held by the Netherlands's Teun de Nooijer.

Thirteen of Danny Kerry's 18-man squad have never played at a World Cup.

Zach Wallace, 19, Jack Waller, 21, and Rhys Smith, 21, are all included.

The tournament begins on 28 November in Bhubaneswar.

Full squad

George Pinner (Holcombe), Harry Gibson (Surbiton), Adam Dixon (Beeston), Liam Sanford (Reading), Mark Gleghorne (Beeston), Jack Waller (Wimbledon), Michael Hoare (Wimbledon), Luke Taylor (Surbiton), Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster), David Ames (Holcombe), Ian Sloan (Wimbledon), Barry Middleton (Holcombe), Zach Wallace (Surbiton), James Gall (Surbiton), Phil Roper (Wimbledon), David Condon (East Grinstead), Will Calnan (Hampstead & Westminster), Sam Ward (Old Georgians)

Travelling reserves: Brendan Creed (Surbiton), Rhys Smith (East Grinstead)