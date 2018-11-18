Champions Trophy: Great Britain beaten 2-0 by Australia

From the section

Great Britain won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Great Britain slipped to their first defeat of the Champions Trophy in China with a 2-0 loss to Australia.

The six-time champions opened the scoring early in the first quarter when Brooke Peris deflected the ball in at the back post.

GB responded well and dominated the second quarter but Kalindi Commerford doubled Australia's lead.

Hannah Martin came closest to scoring for GB with four minutes to play but her effort was saved.

Olympic champions Great Britain drew their opener against hosts China on Thursday.

They play Japan on Tuesday with pushback at 10:00 GMT.