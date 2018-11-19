Ireland lose 7-1 to Netherlands in World Cup warm-up game

Shane O'Donoghue scored Ireland's only goal against the Netherlands

Ireland lost 7-1 to the Netherlands in their final warm-up game ahead of the Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Mirco Pruijser, Jeroen Hetzberger and Mink van der Weerden grabbed two goals apiece, with Seve van Ass also finding the Irish net.

Shane O'Donoghue was the only scorer for head coach Alexander Cox's side.

Ireland will begin their World Cup Pool B campaign in India against Australia on 30 November, followed by China on 4 December and England on 7 December.

Eight Ulster players were named in the initial 20-man squad for the 16-team World Cup, which runs from 28 November to 16 December.

Two players will be named as replacements before the tournament but will travel to India along with the rest of the squad.

Ireland will face top seeds Australia in their opening game at the Kalinga Stadium.

The winners of each pool progress straight through to the quarter-final and the bottom-placed team goes home.

The second-placed team in Pool B will play off against the third-placed team in Pool A, and the third- placed team in Pool B will play against the second-placed team in Pool A.