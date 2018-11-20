Champions Trophy: Great Britain draw with Japan after letting 2-0 lead slip

  • From the section Hockey
Sophie Bray battling for the ball
Sophie Bray managed to get herself on the score sheet

Tessa Howard's first international goal was not enough to give Great Britain victory as Japan recovered from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at the FIH Champions Trophy in China.

Strikes from Howard and Sophie Bray and put GB into a 2-0 first-quarter lead.

But a brace from Hazuki Nagai, who scored before half-time and in the third quarter, meant the game ended as a tie.

"We've still got some aspects to work on," said head coach David Ralph.

Having already drawn with hosts China and lost to Australia, the draw against Japan means GB are without a win from their opening three games of the Champions Trophy.

Ralph's side play the Netherlands next at 10:00 GMT on Thursday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured