Hockey Men's World Cup 2018: Schedule, results & tables
England and Ireland are in the same group at the Hockey Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.
They face a tough task to progress from Pool B after being drawn alongside defending world champions Australia and China.
England and Ireland both play their opening round-robin matches on Friday, 30 November and finish their group campaigns by facing each other on Friday, 7 December (13:30 GMT).
All group winners will progress to the quarter-finals, with those finishing second and third entering the crossover phase.
Schedule
Group stages
Wednesday, 28 November
Pool C: Belgium 2-1 Canada
Pool C: India 5-0 South Africa
Thursday, 29 November
Pool A: Argentina 4-3 Spain
Pool A: New Zealand v France (13:30)
Friday, 30 November
Pool B: Australia v Ireland (11:30)
Pool B: England v China (13:30)
Saturday, 1 December
Pool D: Netherlands v Malaysia (11:30)
Pool D: Germany v Pakistan (13:30)
Sunday, 2 December
Pool C: South Africa v Canada (11:30)
Pool C: India v Belgium (13:30)
Monday, 3 December
Pool A: France v Spain (11:30)
Pool A: New Zealand v Argentina (13:30)
Tuesday, 4 December
Pool B: Australia v England (11:30)
Pool B: Ireland v China (13:30)
Wednesday, 5 December
Pool D: Netherlands v Germany (11:30)
Pool D: Malaysia v Pakistan (13:30)
Thursday, 6 December
Pool A: New Zealand v Spain (11:30)
Pool A: France v Argentina (13:30)
Friday, 7 December
Pool B: Australia v China (11:30)
Pool B: Ireland v England (13:30)
Saturday, 8 December
Pool D: Belgium v South Africa (11:30)
Pool D: Canada v India (13:30)
Sunday, 9 December
Pool D: Malaysia v Germany (11:30)
Pool D: Netherlands v Pakistan (13:30)
Knockout stages
Monday, 10 December
Second-round
2nd Pool A v 3rd Pool B (11:15)
2nd Pool B v 3rd Pool A (13:30)
Tuesday, 11 December
2nd Pool C v 3rd Pool D (11:15)
2nd Pool D v 3rd Pool D (13:30)
Wednesday, 12 December
Quarter-finals
Winner Pool A v 2B/3A (11:15)
Winner Pool B v 2A/3B (13:30)
Thursday, 13 December
Winner Pool C v 2D/3C (11:15)
Winner Pool D v 2C/3D (13:30)
Saturday, 15 December
Semi-finals: (10:30 & 13:00)
Sunday, 16 December
Bronze-medal match: (11:00)
Gold-medal match: (13:30)
Tables
|Pool A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|3
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|Pool B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pool C
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|3
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|Pool D
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
