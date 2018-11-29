Hockey Men's World Cup 2018: Schedule, results & tables

Barry Middleton is competing in his fourth World Cup for the England men's hockey team

England and Ireland are in the same group at the Hockey Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.

They face a tough task to progress from Pool B after being drawn alongside defending world champions Australia and China.

England and Ireland both play their opening round-robin matches on Friday, 30 November and finish their group campaigns by facing each other on Friday, 7 December (13:30 GMT).

All group winners will progress to the quarter-finals, with those finishing second and third entering the crossover phase.

Schedule

Group stages

Wednesday, 28 November

Pool C: Belgium 2-1 Canada

Pool C: India 5-0 South Africa

Thursday, 29 November

Pool A: Argentina 4-3 Spain

Pool A: New Zealand v France (13:30)

Friday, 30 November

Pool B: Australia v Ireland (11:30)

Pool B: England v China (13:30)

Saturday, 1 December

Pool D: Netherlands v Malaysia (11:30)

Pool D: Germany v Pakistan (13:30)

Sunday, 2 December

Pool C: South Africa v Canada (11:30)

Pool C: India v Belgium (13:30)

Monday, 3 December

Pool A: France v Spain (11:30)

Pool A: New Zealand v Argentina (13:30)

Tuesday, 4 December

Pool B: Australia v England (11:30)

Pool B: Ireland v China (13:30)

Wednesday, 5 December

Pool D: Netherlands v Germany (11:30)

Pool D: Malaysia v Pakistan (13:30)

Thursday, 6 December

Pool A: New Zealand v Spain (11:30)

Pool A: France v Argentina (13:30)

Friday, 7 December

Pool B: Australia v China (11:30)

Pool B: Ireland v England (13:30)

Saturday, 8 December

Pool D: Belgium v South Africa (11:30)

Pool D: Canada v India (13:30)

Sunday, 9 December

Pool D: Malaysia v Germany (11:30)

Pool D: Netherlands v Pakistan (13:30)

Knockout stages

Monday, 10 December

Second-round

2nd Pool A v 3rd Pool B (11:15)

2nd Pool B v 3rd Pool A (13:30)

Tuesday, 11 December

2nd Pool C v 3rd Pool D (11:15)

2nd Pool D v 3rd Pool D (13:30)

Wednesday, 12 December

Quarter-finals

Winner Pool A v 2B/3A (11:15)

Winner Pool B v 2A/3B (13:30)

Thursday, 13 December

Winner Pool C v 2D/3C (11:15)

Winner Pool D v 2C/3D (13:30)

Saturday, 15 December

Semi-finals: (10:30 & 13:00)

Sunday, 16 December

Bronze-medal match: (11:00)

Gold-medal match: (13:30)

Tables

Pool A P W D L F A GD Pts Argentina 1 1 0 0 4 3 +1 3 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0

Pool B P W D L F A GD Pts Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pool C P W D L F A GD Pts India 1 1 0 0 5 0 +5 3 Belgium 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 Canada 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

Pool D P W D L F A GD Pts Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

