Hockey World Cup 2018: England draw 2-2 with China in their opening game

Media playback is not supported on this device Hockey World Cup 2018: England settle for draw with China after late equaliser

A last-gasp equaliser denied England victory in their opening World Cup game in India, as China salvaged a 2-2 draw.

China, ranked 17th in the world, took a surprise fifth-minute lead after a fine solo goal from Guo Xiaoping.

Mark Gleghorne equalised at the end of the first quarter and Liam Ansell finished well in the 48th minute before Du Talake struck with a minute left.

The other match in Pool B on Friday saw holders Australia beat Ireland 2-1 in a superb encounter.

England's next match is on Tuesday against the Australians, winners of the past two tournaments.

The top teams in each of the four four-team groups qualify for the quarter-finals, with the second and third-placed teams competing in crossover matches for the right to face them.

Seventh-ranked England, who have only reached the final once, in 1986, have finished fourth in the past two men's World Cups. They face Ireland on 7 December.

Australia went ahead against the Irish when Blake Govers sent a powerful penalty corner drag-flick beyond Ikeeper David Harte 11 minutes into the game.

In the second period Ireland were rewarded for some impressive play when a sweeping attack was superbly finished by Shane O'Donoghue.

But Australia regained the lead at the start of the third quarter when Corey Weyer's defence-splitting pass from midfield was converted at the second attempt by Tim Brand.