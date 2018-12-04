Hockey World Cup: Ireland held to frustrating 1-1 draw by China in India

Media playback is not supported on this device Hockey World Cup: Ireland fight back to draw with China

Ireland were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by tournament debutants China in their second pool game at the World Cup in India.

The Irish must avoid defeat against England in their final pool game in Bhubaneswar to make the knockout stage.

Ireland missed a series of chances as they dominated the first half.

But Guo Jin's penalty corner gave China a 43th-minute lead and while Alan Sothern immediately levelled, the Irish could not force a winner.

Australia are guaranteed to top the group after their 3-0 win over England on Tuesday while China, who drew 2-2 with England in their opener, move to two points in the pool.

Both Ireland and England are on one point after two games but the Irish have the better goal difference.

Australia, who beat Ireland 2-1 in their opener, have earned direct passage through to the quarter-finals while the second and third-placed teams in the pool will go through to the crossover stage - effectively the final 12.

Sothern and Matthew Nelson missed first-quarter chances for the 10th-ranked Irish, with the latter firing into the side netting late in the period as Alexander Cox's side failed to exploit several other attacking opportunities.

Chinese keeper Guo Xiaoping saved a Shane O'Donoghue penalty corner early in the second quarter before Sothern flicked just wide as the dominant Irish had 62% of the first-half possession.

Against the run of play, the 17th-ranked Chinese forced a penalty corner early in the third quarter with Irish keeper David Harte blocking Du Talake's effort.

As the Irish resumed control, Mitch Darling had an effort disallowed and Sothern also went close but they were then stunned as Jin's penalty corner flew past Harte after Jonny Bell had been yellow carded.

Sothern levelled within a minute from Michael Robson's cross but despite having the full 15-minute final quarter, the Irish could not achieve a further breakthrough.