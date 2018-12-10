Hockey World Cup: England beat New Zealand 2-0 to reach quarter-finals

England finished second in Pool B after beating Ireland 4-2

England beat New Zealand 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Hockey World Cup in India.

Goals from Will Calnan and Luke Taylor either side of half time set-up a knockout tie against reigning Olympic champions Argentina on Wednesday.

The Black Sticks piled on the pressure in the final period but England's defence stood firm.

"We learned from our previous games and knew we had to control it," said player of the match Liam Sanford.

"Tonight we'll just enjoy the victory and then go away and learn from the game - there's lots we can still improve on.

"We've shown in the last game and this that we can overcome those tough fixtures so it's all to play for."

The victory over New Zealand follows their 4-2 thumping of Ireland in the final pool game which resulted in their opponents being knocked out of the tournament.

England starting XI: Pinner (GK), Ames, Martin, Gleghorne, Dixon, Middleton, Ansell, Condon, Waller, Gall, Sanford

New Zealand starting XI: Lett, Ross, Joyce (GK), J Panchia, Woods, Russell, Tarrant, A Panchia , Jenness, Inglis, Phillips