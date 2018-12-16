Hockey Men's World Cup 2018: England lose 8-1 to Australia in play-off

Tom Craig scored a hat-trick for Australia against England on Sunday

England have been beaten heavily again at the Hockey Men's World Cup, losing 8-1 to Australia in the third-place play-off in India.

England were thrashed 6-0 by Belgium in the semi-finals on Saturday, and were 2-0 down after nine minutes on Sunday after Blake Govers and Tom Craig goals.

Craig got two more goals, including one in a spell of three in two minutes, the others by Trent Mitton and Tim Brand.

Barry Middleton scored a consolation goal before Jeremy Hayward's double.

England - who finished fourth at a World Cup for the third time in a row - have not beaten Australia since 2014 and lost 3-0 to them in a group game earlier in the tournament.

Belgium will play in their first World Cup final at 13:30 GMT on Sunday against the Netherlands, who beat Australia on penalties in the last four.

England starting XI: Gibson, Ames, Gleghorne, Roper, Dixon, Middleton, Ansell, Condon, Waller, Gall, Sanford

Australia XI: Lovell, Dawson, Ockenden, Whetton, Govers, Zalewski, Swann, Beale, Mitton, Brand, Hayward