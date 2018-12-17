Ireland women's hockey: Coach Graham Shaw selects extended panel for Chile

The Irish women's team received a civic reception in Dublin for reaching the World Cup final

Ireland women's hockey head coach Graham Shaw has named an extended 26-strong squad for the upcoming tour of Chile.

The World Cup silver medallists will play a four-match series against the team ranked 16th in the world on 12, 13, 15 and 16 January.

The matches will be the team's first since their World Cup final defeat by Netherlands in London in August.

"We have our sights firmly set on 2019 and Olympic qualification," said Shaw.

"We are keen to hit the ground running in the New Year and this long warm weather camp in Chile is the ideal start for us.

"Chile are an improving side that will prove valuable opponents for our entire squad, both senior members and newer additions to our panel."

Shaw stated after returning from the World Cup that qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was the next main target for him and his players.

Ireland women's squad:

Ayeisha McFerran (University of Louisville), Emma Buckley (Racing), Liz Murphy (Loreto), Hannah Matthews (Loreto), Lena Tice (UCD), Serena Barr (Beeston), Bethany Barr (UCD), Zoe Wilson (Belfast Harlequins), Gillian Pinder(Pembroke), Katie Mullan (Club an der Alster), Ali Meeke (Loreto), Roisin Upton (Catholic Institute), Megan Frazer (Manheim), Nicci Daly (Loreto), Nikki Evans(UHC Hamburg), Anna O'Flanagan (Pinoke), Sarah Torrans (Loreto), Deirdre Duke (Dusseldorf), Sarah Hawkshaw (Railway Union), Amy Elliott (Railway Union), Gemma Frazer (Belfast Harlequins), Ruth Maguire (Pegasus), Emily Beatty (Pembroke), Yvonne O'Byrne (Cork Harlequins), Chloe Watkins (Monkstown), Aisling Naughton(Pembroke).