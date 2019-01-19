Women's FIH Pro League 2019: Great Britain schedule and results

Suzy Petty was part of Great Britain's squad at the FIH Champions Trophy and will play in the Pro League

The first edition of the FIH Pro League will see Great Britain taking part in both the men's and women's competitions, with the women's event getting under way on 26 January.

The competition, set up by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), replaces the Hockey World League and serves as qualification for the World Cup and Olympics.

The Pro League sees nine of the world's top teams face each other home and away, with the top four advancing to the finals in the Netherlands in June.

Great Britain will compete in the 2019 and 2020 editions in the build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with England taking over in 2021 and 2022.

New head coach Mark Hager's squad start their campaign in Christchurch on 8 February when they take on New Zealand.

Great Britain fixtures

Schedules are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Friday, 8 February

New Zealand v Great Britain - Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch (04:00 GMT)

Saturday, 16 February

Australia v Great Britain - Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth (09:15 GMT)

Saturday, 23 February

China v Great Britain - Wujin Hockey Stadium, Changzhou (06:00 GMT)

Sunday, 31 March

United States v Great Britain - Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster (23:00 BST)

Saturday, 6 April

Argentina v Great Britain - Estadio Mundialista, Rosario (22:00 BST)

Wednesday, 24 April

Germany v Great Britain - Hockeypark, Moenchengladbach (17:30 BST)

Saturday, 27 April

Great Britain v United States - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (14:00 BST)

Friday, 3 May

Great Britain v China - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (19:30 BST)

Saturday, 18 May

Great Britain v Argentina - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (17:00 BST)

Sunday, 19 May

Great Britain v Belgium - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (16:00 BST)

Thursday, 30 May

Belgium v Great Britain - Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp (14:30 BST)

Saturday, 1 June

Netherlands v Great Britain - HC Oranje-Rood, Eindhoven (17:00 BST)

Friday, 7 June

Great Britain v Germany - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (19:30 BST)

Sunday, 9 June

Great Britain v Australia - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (16:00 BST)

Saturday, 15 June

Great Britain v Netherlands - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (16:00 BST)

Sunday, 23 June

Great Britain v New Zealand - The Stoop, London (16:30 BST)

Thursday, 27 June - Semi-finals

1st v 4th - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

2nd v 3rd - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

Saturday, 29 June - Finals

Semi-final 1 loser v Semi-final 2 loser - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam