Great Britain hockey: Mark Hager named new head coach of GB and England women

New Zealand won Commonwealth Games gold in April 2018 under Mark Hager

Mark Hager has been named as the new head coach of the Great Britain and England women's hockey teams.

Hagar previously led New Zealand for almost 10 years, guiding them to Commonwealth Games gold in 2018.

Danny Kerry, who coached the team to Olympic gold at Rio 2016, switched to coach the men's team in August.

"To be given the responsibility to lead a squad that's been very successful on the world stage is something I do not take lightly," said Australian Hagar.

"The role as head coach is a terrific opportunity and I can't thank Great Britain and England Hockey enough for entrusting me to lead their programme moving forward."

As a player, Hager captained Australia to bronze at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics, 10 years after winning the World Cup.

After moving into coaching, he also guided the Blacksticks to fourth-place finishes at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

He was previously assistant coach for both Australia's men's and women's teams, winning Olympic bronze at Beijing 2008 with the men and Champions Trophy gold in 2003 with the women.

"I look forward to the challenge of building on the foundations of the programme and I believe that my international coaching experiences with Australia and New Zealand over the past 18 years will help me lead the squad into this new exciting phase," said Hager.

"There is a wealth of talent in the squad, which I have enjoyed coaching against over a number of years and I look forward to now being a part of a world class team of players and staff."

GB and England Hockey performance director Ed Barney said: "He was the outstanding candidate, a world class coach who will bring leadership skills and specific on-pitch strengths which will aid the women's programme in their quest for future medals."