Ireland women draw Chile series opener in first game since World Cup heroics

Katie Mullan captained Ireland to a shock silver medal at last summer's World Cup

Ireland women were held to a goalless draw in the opening game of their series in Chile as they resume action after their World Cup heroics.

Graham Shaw opted for a blend of youth and experience as he awarded first caps to Sarah Hawkshaw and Amy Elliott plus twin sisters Serena and Bethany Barr.

Elliott and Serena Barr went close to putting the Irish ahead in Santiago.

Gemma Frazer had a late goal attempt but the home side also had their opportunities in an even contest.

The sides will meet again on Sunday evening in the second match of the four-match series, with the other games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Skipper Katie Mullan, Ayeisha McFerran, Zoe Wilson, Roisin Upton, Anna O'Flanagan and Gemma Frazer were among the large contingent of Ireland's World Cup silver-medalling winning squad who played in Saturday's opener.

Megan Frazer was an absentee from the game, and will miss the remainder of the series, after sustained a broken hand in training which required surgery.

Ireland team: S Barr, K Mullan (capt), E Beatty, G Pinder, R Upton, A McFerran, S Hawkshaw, A O'Flanagan, Z Wilson, B Barr, G Frazer. Subs: E Buckley, A Naughton, Y O'Byrne, A Elliott, E Tice, C Watkins, N Daly