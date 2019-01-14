Ireland women held to second straight draw by Chile in their four-match Test series

World Cup stars Nikki Evans and Katie Mullan both featured in the second game of the four-match series

Ireland women were held to another draw by Chile in the second game of their four-match Test series in Santiago.

The World Cup finalists recovered from conceding first to lead their hosts through Sarah Hawkshaw and Elena Tice.

Francisca Tala had given Chile a narrow half-time lead but the hosts needed a late penalty corner strike by Denise Krimerman to snatch a draw.

Following a goalless first Test, the two sides will meet again on Tuesday with a deciding match on Wednesday.

Ireland coach Graham Shaw chose to rest some of the World Cup silver-medallists who had started the opening game on Saturday with Ayeisha McFerran, Roisin Upton, Anna O'Flanagan and Zoe Wilson all earning a break as Ali Meeke and Hannah Matthews joined captain Katie Mullan in the rejuvenated line-up.

Chile, ranked eight places below Ireland at 16th in the world, took the lead when Tala pounced on an error by Tice deep inside her own circle and fired past goalkeeper Emma Buckley.

The visitors responded strongly in the second half with good work by Sarah Torrans creating a chance for Ruth Maguire, whose shot was deflected home by Hawkshaw to level the game.

The Green Army took the lead in the 54th minute when Tice made amends for her earlier error with a well-taken penalty stroke after Deirdre Duke's goal-bound shot had been stopped on the line by a defender's body.

Nikki Evans and Duke both had chances to increase Ireland's lead but the hosts struck late to clinch a draw when Krimerman's 59th minute penalty corner seemed to take a deflection over Buckley.

Ireland team: E Buckley, K Mullan (captain), E Beatty, C Watkins, H Matthews, S Hawkshaw, Z Wilson, D Duke, A Meeke, B Barr, G Frazer.

Subs: E Murphy, Y O'Byrne, S Barr, N Evans, E Tice, R Maguire, S Torrans.