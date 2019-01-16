Ireland women lose 3-0 to Chile in third Santiago game

Roisin Upton failed to connect fully with a shot before half-time

Ireland lost 3-0 to Chile in the third game of their four-match series in Santiago on Wednesday.

The Irish had drawn 0-0 and 2-2 in their opening two fixtures, with the final game to come on Wednesday.

Camila Caram fired a straight shot from the top of the circle in the 21st minute to put her side in front.

Manuela Urroz doubled the lead with another well worked penalty corner routine and Maria Maldonado completed the scoring in the second half.

Graham Shaw's side created several chances but Chile goalkeeper Claudia Schuler made several good saves and just before half-time Roisin Upton failed to connect fully with a shot.

An Ireland effort came off the post and another was cleared off the line with Schuler beaten in a game that saw Chile emerge as victors after converting three penalty corners.