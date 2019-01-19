Mark Hager: GB Hockey '100% confident' about head coach despite NZ bullying claims

Mark Hager was coach of the New Zealand women's team which won Commonwealth gold last year

GB Hockey is "100% confident" about the attitude of new women's head coach Mark Hager, despite an investigation into his leadership of the New Zealand team.

Australian Hager, who led the Kiwis to 2018 Commonwealth gold, faces allegations of bullying in his previous role.

The outcome of a five-month inquiry by governing body Hockey New Zealand is yet to be published, and Hager resigned before the review had been completed.

However, GB Hockey says it was aware of the investigation, carried out due diligence on the 54-year-old before his appointment and involved UK Sport in the process.

Hager says the claims have made life "tough" for him, adding that there were "good learnings" from the review.

GB Hockey chief executive Sally Munday told BBC Sport: "He's a good man, a family man, a man of really high values and morals.

"We think he's going to be a really good fit for us in Great Britain."

Great Britain women won their first Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 and are preparing to defend that title at the Games in Tokyo next year, having lost in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in August.

Hager, in charge of New Zealand for almost 10 years, is replacing Danny Kerry, who switched to coach the men's team in the summer.

Several British Olympic and Paralympic sports have faced welfare scandals over the past two years, including cycling, gymnastics, taekwondo, Para-swimming and Para-snowsport.

In May 2018, UK Sport report revealed that one in three athletes had experienced or witnessed "unacceptable behaviour" in their elite programme. However, more than 90% of athletes and staff said they were "proud" of their programmes.

"We're lucky to land one of the best coaches in the world," said Munday of Hager, who won Olympic bronze as a player at the Atlanta Games in 1996.

"The girls are excited, have been impressed with what he's done [with New Zealand] and can't wait to start working with him."

Kate Richardson-Walsh, who retired after winning gold with GB in 2016, told BBc Radio 5 live that "obviously there are question marks over his interaction with players".

However, she added: "If I was a player I would be excited to see what he could bring to the table."

Hager will meet up with his new squad for the first time next month for FIH Pro League fixtures against his previous side New Zealand, as well as Australia and China.

What has Hager said?

Hager did an interview with Hockey New Zealand shortly before he left his post.

"From what I've seen early on, there are good learnings from the review that's taking place," he said.

"Now I'm going to Great Britain, I'm going into their programme. I've got to learn about their environment, which is exciting.

"It's not about imparting my world on them. My coaching will go to another level again because I have to learn different things.

"Admittedly, the past few months have been tough, both for me and my family - but as I say there are good learnings to take from the review.

"I look back at my time at New Zealand with real pride, getting as high as fourth in the world, working with world-class players, our best ever Olympic finishes and gold at the Commonwealth Games last year.

"I'm very excited and grateful that Great Britain have been able to look into my CV and skills in such a thorough manner.

"I'm joining the current Olympic champions which is exciting and a little bit daunting. With the FIH Pro League starting, it's a great time to come on board and join a great programme."

Additional reporting by Jo Currie