Ireland draw 1-1 with India in series opener in Spain

Lizzie Colvin returned to action with Ireland for the first time since the World Cup final in August

Ireland drew 1-1 with India in the first match of their Tri-Nation series in Spain.

A powerful penalty corner drag flick from Gurjit Kaur broke the deadlock in the first half, with Sarah Hawkshaw equalising in the second half.

The Indian side forced Emma Buckley into several fine saves while a penalty corner won by Anna O'Flanagan was eventually cleared late on.

The teams meet again on Sunday, then Ireland play Spain in three matches.

Only one place separates Ireland and India in the world rankings.

Ireland face Spain on 4, 6 and 7 February.

Ulster players Lizzie Colvin and Shirley McCay made their first appearances for Ireland since playing in the World Cup final last August.

Both players had taken time away from the international scene after the World Cup to consider their futures.

The tournament and training camp in Spain form part of Ireland's preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with Ireland hosting the first phase of the Olympic qualifiers in June.