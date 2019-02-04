Sophie Bray: Rio Olympic gold medallist retires from international hockey

Sophie Bray made her international debut in October 2008

British Olympic gold medallist Sophie Bray has announced her retirement from international hockey.

The 28-year-old - nicknamed the 'baby-faced assassin' by her team-mates - won European gold in 2015 in addition to the Olympic title in Rio a year later.

Bray scored 44 goals in 134 appearances for England and Great Britain.

"After a very tough couple of months it is with great sadness that I have taken the difficult decision to step down from international hockey," she said.

Writing on Instagram, she added: "It has been a huge honour to represent Great Britain and England, and I will be forever grateful for all the incredible memories in an international shirt.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has supported and believed in me and made the amazing journey so special.

"I still have a lot to give the sport I love and I am looking forward to what the future holds."

Bray - who plays club hockey for East Grinstead - also won European bronze in 2017, as well as Commonwealth Games silver and bronze.

Along with the rest of the 2016 Olympic team, she was made MBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to hockey.