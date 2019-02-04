Young Ireland side beaten 2-1 by Spain in Granada

Katie Mullan captained a young Ireland side against Spain on Monday

A young Ireland side lost 2-1 to Spain in the first of three matches between the sides in Granada on Monday.

Lena Tice gave Ireland the lead in the 12th minute but Spain replied in the second quarter through Belen Iglesias.

Carmen Cano took advantage of one of the few clear-cut scoring opportunities to put away the decisive goal for the world ranked seven side on 53 minutes.

Ireland drew 1-1 and lost 3-0 to India in their first two tour games and face Spain again on Wednesday and Thursday.

With six players holding under 10 caps and a further four having less than 20 it was a young Ireland side which took on Spain on home turf.

The matches and training camp in Spain form part of Ireland's preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with Ireland hosting the first phase of the Olympic qualifiers in June.