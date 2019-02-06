Women's hockey: Ireland concede last-minute equaliser in draw with hosts Spain

Anna O'Flanagan was on target for Ireland against Spain

Ireland women conceded a last-minute equaliser as they drew 3-3 with hosts Spain in the fourth match of their three-nations series in Alicante.

The visitors went 2-0 down early in the match but goals from Anna O'Flanagan and Katie Mullan in the second and third quarters brought them level.

Hannah Matthews looked to have won it for Graeme Shaw's side until the Spanish equalised 42 seconds from time.

The World Cup runners-up have now drawn two and lost two matches in the series.

They opened with a 1-1 draw with India on Friday before losing to the same opposition two days later.

Wednesday's draw with Spain followed Monday's 2-1 defeat to the hosts in Granada, with the Irish team's final match of the series to be played against Spain on Thursday.