Women's hockey: Ireland end Spain series with defeat by hosts
Ireland women completed the three-nations series in Alicante with a 4-1 defeat by hosts Spain on Thursday.
Anna O'Flanagan scored for the Irish while Carlota Petchame and Lola Riera each bagged doubles for Spain, who led 2-1 at half-time.
The World Cup runners-up failed to pick up a win their five games, losing three and drawing twice.
Ireland held India to a 1-1 draw in their opener while it ended 2-2 against Spain on Wednesday.
The Irish were denied victory over the hosts when they conceded a last-minute equaliser.