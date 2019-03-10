Glenanne's lead at top cut to two points after defeat by Three Rock Rovers

Ross Canning was on target for Rovers in their win over Glenanne

Glenanne's lead at the top of the men's EY Irish Hockey League table has been reduced to two points after they lost to Three Rock Rovers.

They were defeated 3-1 at Grange Road on a day when all of the top-three sides failed to win.

It was a first loss of the campaign for the league leaders while for Rovers it was a third consecutive victory.

Lisnagarvey moved up to second despite being held to a 2-2 draw at home to YMCA, while Banbridge dropped to third.

At Grange Road, Ross Canning's blast on the volley settled the game. Rovers had led 2-0 thanks to Ali Empey and Luke Madeley goals, before Jerome Saeys got one back for the Glens in a ferocious contest.

YM had led twice againt Garvey with Thom Ritchie and Ben Campbell getting the goals to edge them in front after Matthew Nelson's equaliser. Jakim Bernsden then saved a stroke before Troy Chambers earned Garvey their point.

Banbridge fell to third with a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Monkstown at the ALD Merrion Fleet Arena.

Peter Brown gave Bann a good start but a Gareth Watkins stroke and a Ryan Spencer finish swapped the lead, with Bruce McCandless equalising before Guy Sarratt scored the first of his double. Jonny McKee made it 3-3 but Sarratt won the day with a 61st minute high drag.

At the bottom, Cookstown got what might be an important point but were frustrated as they let a 2-0 lead slip against Annadale.

Jack Haycock and Ryan Millar had put them in front but Ben Wallace and Adam McAllister weaved their way through to score two individual goals for 2-2.

Harry Spain's penalty corner double earned Pembroke a 2-1 win at Cork C of I to stay in fourth place, leaving the Garryduff side without a win this season.

In EYHL2, the semi-finalists were confirmed with Railway Union and UCD through from Pool A and Corinthian and Instonians making the last four from Pool B with a game to spare.

