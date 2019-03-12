Banbridge to host Women's Olympic qualifier with Dublin venues not ready

The tournament will see Ireland in home competitive action for the first time since their shock World Cup silver medal last summer

Banbridge will host the Women's FIH Hockey Series Finals in June as Dublin venues the National Sports Campus and UCD are both unavailable.

Pitch upgrades at the Dublin venues will not be finished by mid June.

A Hockey Ireland statement expressed confidence Banbridge would successfully host the Olympic qualifier.

"It was not possible for the [Dublin] pitches to be completed within our time frame," said Hockey Ireland's performance director Adam Grainger.

The Hockey Ireland official acknowledged that the governing body's "preference" had been to host the competition in Dublin.

The tournament, which takes place from 8-16 June, will see Ireland facing Malaysia, the Czech Republic and Singapore in their group with South Korea, Scotland, Ukraine and France competing in the other section.

"We are confident that both pitches will be worth the wait and will only add to the sport of hockey in the future," added Grainger.

"It is important we get the pitch correct at the National Sports Campus as it will be our base going forward.

"Banbridge Hockey Club and the surrounding community have proven themselves to be highly enthusiastic when holding tournaments before and we are looking forward to working with them once again."

Banbridge Hockey president Jo-Anne Lyttle said the competition represented a "fantastic opportunity" for the club.

"This will be the first time the Ireland women's team will have played in Ireland since winning their historic silver medal at the World Cup in London in 2018," said the Banbridge official.

"The club has experience of showcasing top events, having hosted the EYHL finals on a number of occasions and the EHL Round 1."

Hockey Ireland are seeking to appoint a new women's national coach after Graham Shaw's surprise announcement last week that he was leaving the Irish job to become New Zealand women's boss.