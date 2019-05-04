Irish Hockey Champions Trophy: Pegasus and Lisnagarvey book final spots

Lucy McKee opened the scoring for Pegasus against Cork Harlequins

There will be Ulster representation in both Irish Hockey Champions Trophy finals after Pegasus and Lisnagarvey won their respective semi-finals held at Banbridge Hockey Club on Saturday.

In the women's decider Pegasus will take on Loreto after they beat UCD 2-1.

The men's final will see Lisnagarvey, 6-0 winners over Glenanne, play Three Rock Rovers.

Three Rock Rovers denied what would have been an Ulster derby in the decider by beating Banbridge 4-2.

Pegasus beat Cork Harlequins 2-1 in a tightly contested game. The league winners went ahead in the 38th minute when Lucy McKee pounced on a rebound from a penalty corner.

Cork equalised seven minutes later when a ball into the circle took a deflection and Julia O'Halloran was able to knock it out of mid-air and into the net.

The final quarter was a tense affair with Pegasus forcing but not able to convert a string of penalty corners.

However their pressure told with just three minutes remaining and owed a lot to luck when Taite Doherty swept the ball across goal from just inside the baseline with the final touch coming off a Cork stick.

Pegasus will meet defending champions Loreto in Sunday's final after they defeated UCD 2-1 in the second semi-final.

Goals from Caitlin Sherin and Sarah Clarke had Loreto in charge of the game with 10 minutes to go but they had to fight off a ferocious UCD comeback sparked by a goal from Niamh Carey.

In the end Loreto held on and they can boast the likes of Irish World Cup silver medallists Hannah Matthews, Nicci Daly and Ali Meeke in their ranks, but Pegasus will welcome back Shirley McCay who missed the semi-final because of suspension.

Lisnagarvey overcome 'stubborn Glenanne'

Lisnagarvey overcame a stubborn Glenanne side that had they converted any of their nine penalty corner opportunities could have forced a different outcome.

A well-taken volley from Matthew Nelson and a goal from Andy Williamson, who turned in a cross from Harry Morris, saw Garvey lead 2-0 with a quarter to go but still under pressure.

However they found the net four more times, adding a little gloss to the score-line, with Nelson hammering in his second from a penalty corner.

His brother Daniel also scored twice with Troy Chambers' reverse stick finish perhaps the pick of the goals.

Despite a big crowd turning up to cheer on the hosts, Three Rock Rovers proved too strong in the final match of the day as they beat Banbridge 4-2.

Once again it was another cagey contest with the Dublin side taking the lead in the second quarter through a Luke Madeley strike from a penalty corner.

Eugene Magee replied for the home side after the half-time interval with a drag flick of his own but 20 seconds before the end of the third quarter Mitch Darling tapped in to restore Three Rock's lead.

Banbridge pushed for the equaliser but it never came and Madeley's run and shot was touched in by Mark English to make it 3-1 and Ross Canning made the game safe shortly after.

Despite an almost immediate response from Jamie Wright, the clock rain down on Bann which means for the first time in the four year history of the event the men's final will be between sides from two different provinces.