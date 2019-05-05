Irish Hockey Champions Trophy: Pegasus win shootout against Loreto in final

Alex Speers struck late against Loreto as Pegasus completed a double

Pegasus added the Champions Trophy play-off title to their Irish Women's Hockey League win by beating Loreto in a shootout after the game ended 1-1.

The teams played out a largely forgettable game before it sprang into life in the last five minutes.

Siofra O'Brien put Loreto in front before Alex Speers deflected Shirley McCay's shot into the net to level.

However, Lisnagarvey failed to do the 'double' after losing the men's play-off final 2-0 to Three Rock Rovers.

Lisnagarvey were denied by a determined Three Rock Rovers side, who won the Champions Trophy for the third year in a row.

It was a game that ebbed and flowed with Garvey on top in the first quarter in Banbridge, but unable to find the breakthrough and on the half hour mark Rovers took the lead from a penalty corner when Luke Madeley's low shot found the bottom corner.

Three Rock goalkeeper Jamie Carr made a couple of key third-quarter saves as the Ulster side came on strongly trying to find a path back into the game.

But they were hit with the sucker punch 15 minutes from time when Ben Walker took down an overhead and set up John Mullins to score the decisive second goal.

Garvey will have an immediate shot at revenge when the two sides meet again in the climax of the domestic season - the Irish Senior Cup final - on Saturday.

Pegasus had shown stubborn resistance as Loreto had put them under pressure with Irish international Nicci Daly hitting the post and goalkeeper Megan Todd making three big saves to keep the game scoreless.

Then with just under three minutes remaining O'Brien received the ball at the top of the circle, turned and fired it past Todd.

Pegasus claimed a back stick but to no avail and it's to their credit that they came storming back to equalise just over a minute later from a penalty corner when Speers netted by deflecting McCay's strike.

In the shootout McCay missed the first attempt for Pegasus but Daly's effort, the third penalty for Loreto, was saved by Todd and then Sarah Twomey hit the post.

It set the stage for Taite Doherty, who scored to win the shootout 4-2 and see the Belfast side end the season as Irish League and play-off champions.

Taite Doherty scored the winning penalty to give Pegasus victory in the decider

Meanwhile, there was heartbreak for Queen's University women as they missed out on promotion to the Irish Hockey League after losing for the second week in a row on penalties.

After losing the Division 2 title and automatic promotion to Catholic Institute from Limerick they faced Muckross, ninth in the IHL, in the relegation play-off.

Queen's took the lead with a wonderful solo effort from Jessica McMaster, only to see Muckross equalise after a defensive mistake.

The Ulster side dominated possession but struggled to carve out any clear-cut chances and they failed to score any of their five penalty run-ins.

They were left devastated as Muckross retained their place in the top flight, winning the shoot-out 1-0.

The men's play-off also went to a shootout with UCD gaining promotion at the expense of Cork C of I.