Great Britain edged out in Argentina double-header

Britain scored twice in two minutes but were just denied a comeback

Great Britain were unable to get the better of Argentina in two entertaining FIH Pro League encounters in London.

The men's team had chances against the Olympic champions but found themselves 3-0 down in the 42nd minute.

Strikes from Sam Ward and Alan Forsyth in the closing minutes set up a tense finale but GB lost 3-2 and stay third, behind Sunday's opponents Belgium.

GB women remain seventh after losing 2-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw, Lily Owsley having equalised late on.

Argentina had taken the lead inside the final 10 minutes of the women's match, when Agustina Albertarrio's cross was deflected in and allowed to stand despite a referral from the home side.

After Laura Unsworth's corner was saved, the influential Owsley scored from close range shortly before full-time to force the shootout.

Cristina Cosentino saving Anna Toman's first effort gave Argentina an early advantage and though Sabbie Heesh denied them three times, Hollie Pearne-Webb was the only player to score.

Ward mis-hit his strike but it was enough to fool Juan Vivaldi in the Argentina goal and get the men's team back in the match.

Forsyth slotted the ball home following a penalty corner shot with two minutes on the clock and a final second goal melee saw Vivaldi pull off a magnificent save.

There is another double-header on Sunday against Belgium, World Cup winners and top of the men's world rankings, while the women's team are currently third in the league.