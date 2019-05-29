Ashley Jackson: GB and England all-time leading scorer to return to international hockey

As well as club hockey, Jackson also played ice hockey during his almost three-year break from the GB team

Great Britain and England's all-time leading scorer Ashley Jackson is to return to international hockey.

The three-time Olympian, 31, has scored 133 goals in 234 combined Britain and England international appearances.

His last appearance came at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and he could be in contention for Britain's final two FIH Pro League matches of the season.

"I am excited to be back and to continue my hockey on the international stage," said Jackson.

"I can't wait to get back with the group and enjoy my hockey at the highest level once again."

Great Britain men's head coach Danny Kerry said: "We're looking forward to having Ash's experience, knowledge and skills within the programme.

"His inclusion further increases the depth within our squad and we look forward to working with him over the coming months ahead."

Britain are fourth in the FIH Pro League standings and are looking to qualify for the grand final in the Netherlands next month.

They play the Netherlands at London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on 14 June before taking on New Zealand at Twickenham Stoop on 23 June.